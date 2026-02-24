OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spotlighted India’s accelerating influence in artificial intelligence, pointing to rapid user growth, strong student adoption, and expanding developer engagement. He noted that over 100 million people in India actively use advanced AI tools each week, with students forming a significant share of that base. India has also become the fastest-growing market for AI-powered coding systems, reflecting deep integration among software builders. Altman praised the country’s investments in sovereign AI infrastructure and small language models, describing India as uniquely positioned to shape the global trajectory of artificial intelligence. Stressing urgency, he said nations that move quickly in deploying AI responsibly will help define how the technology evolves and who benefits from its transformative potential.