The government has assured that all Indian seafarers in the Gulf region remain safe, with no incidents reported involving Indian-flagged vessels in the past 24 hours. Currently, 16 Indian vessels with 433 crew members are operating in the western Persian Gulf. Authorities, including the Directorate General of Shipping, are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, agencies, and Indian missions abroad. A dedicated control room has been actively handling thousands of calls and emails from concerned stakeholders. Meanwhile, over 1,600 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far. Importantly, ports across India continue to function normally without congestion. The government remains committed to ensuring seafarer safety and uninterrupted maritime operations.