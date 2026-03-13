Speaking exclusively at the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor said India remains a crucial partner in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which focuses on maritime security, resilient supply chains and technological cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Gor said reviving the Quad would be a priority, noting that Washington aims to deepen engagement with Narendra Modi and other Quad leaders. He also highlighted growing defense cooperation between the United States and India, saying collaboration is expanding across air, land, sea, space and cyberspace. The partnership, he said, is moving beyond defense sales toward co-production, joint research and industrial collaboration in areas such as advanced engines, unmanned systems and defense maintenance operations in India.