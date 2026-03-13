Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted the significance of the India-U.S. relationship and shared his personal admiration for the country’s culture, history, and people. He noted that before President Trump’s planned visit to India, Secretary Rubio is expected to arrive later this year to strengthen bilateral ties. Gor emphasized that the President prioritizes engagement with global powers like India, Brazil, Germany, and Russia, underscoring the strategic importance of the relationship. Reflecting on his first trip to India 15 years ago, Gor described the experience as “incredible,” signaling optimism about achieving major milestones in U.S.-India cooperation over the next two and a half years.