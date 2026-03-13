At the India Today Conclave 2026, Sergio Gor indicated that a major strategic agreement between United States and India on critical minerals could be announced soon. He said the two countries are moving toward the final stages of a pact aimed at strengthening cooperation in securing reliable and diversified supply chains. The proposed agreement focuses on ensuring access to key minerals essential for advanced manufacturing, clean energy systems, semiconductors and emerging technologies. As global competition intensifies over strategic resources, both countries are looking to reduce dependence on concentrated supply sources and build more resilient supply chains. If finalised, the pact could mark a significant step forward in India–U.S. collaboration across technology, energy transition and strategic manufacturing sectors.