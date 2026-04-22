U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has shared a 100-day update on social media, emphasising a strong shift in India–US relations. In his post, he said, “India &amp; US aren’t just talking, they’re delivering results,” highlighting the focus on tangible outcomes rather than dialogue alone. He pointed to major developments during this period, including a bilateral trade agreement announced in February, India’s accession to Pax Silica, and strengthened defence cooperation between the two countries. Gor noted that the partnership is entering a more action-driven phase, with growing collaboration in trade, technology, and security, reflecting deeper strategic alignment between India and the United States.