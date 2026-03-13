At the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor addressed escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, noting that recent strikes follow Iran’s attacks on multiple neighboring countries. Gor emphasized Washington’s strategic priority: preventing a nuclear-armed Iran while stabilizing the Gulf region. He clarified that regime change in Iran is not the objective, and detailed operational timelines remain with the Pentagon. The Ambassador highlighted the broader implications for regional and global stability, as reckless Iranian actions have expanded to Azerbaijan and Turkey. Gor underscored that U.S. engagement aims to contain threats and safeguard security in the Gulf, stressing the importance of cooperation with partners like India to mitigate risks to civilians, commerce, and energy supplies.