Shaktikanta Das Principal Secretary to PM highlighted India’s resilience through multiple global crises, crediting coordinated efforts by citizens, businesses, and policymakers. He said India’s approach stood out for combining fiscal and monetary stimulus with timely rollbacks, preventing excess liquidity and economic “froth.” Das compared crisis management to a “Chakravyuh,” where entering with stimulus is easy but exiting without destabilising the system is the real challenge. He noted that India avoided this trap by ensuring targeted support and gradual withdrawal of measures. According to him, this calibrated strategy helped India maintain macroeconomic stability while navigating successive global shocks better than many other economies.