A deeply spiritual moment unfolds in Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers. The air resonates with the powerful sound of shankh naad, creating a divine atmosphere as the Prime Minister enters the temple. Visuals capture a blend of devotion, tradition, and faith at one of India’s holiest shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. The visit reflects the spiritual essence of Kashi, drawing attention from devotees across the country. As chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echo, the moment showcases India’s rich cultural heritage and timeless connection to spirituality. A truly serene and powerful glimpse from the heart of Varanasi.