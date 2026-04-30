Pakistan is facing a major economic warning sign as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the country’s weekly oil import bill has surged from $300 million to nearly $800 million amid escalating Iran-related conflict in West Asia. The dramatic 167% rise highlights how geopolitical tensions are shaking global energy markets and placing severe pressure on fuel-importing economies like Pakistan. Speaking during a federal cabinet meeting, Sharif linked the spike directly to rising international crude prices while noting that domestic fuel consumption has slightly declined, suggesting early demand adjustments. However, sustained oil price shocks could intensify inflation, widen Pakistan’s trade deficit, and strain foreign exchange reserves. With the government closely monitoring developments, the crisis raises urgent questions about energy security, fiscal stability, and Pakistan’s broader economic resilience. In this video, we break down what triggered the surge, how it could impact citizens, and what comes next.