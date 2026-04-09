White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reports concerning the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, labeling claims from Iranian state media as false. During the briefing, Leavitt stated that President Trump was made aware of these reports before her appearance at the podium and described the situation as completely unacceptable. She highlighted a discrepancy between public Iranian statements and private communications, noting that the administration has observed an uptick of traffic in the strait. Leavitt reiterated the President&#039;s firm demand and expectation for the immediate, quick, and safe reopening of the vital waterway. She confirmed that private relays indicate the reopening is taking place, despite public reports to the contrary. The statement emphasizes the administration&#039;s focus on maintaining free passage through the strait following a recent ceasefire agreement, while dismissing regional reports of continued blockades as inaccurate.