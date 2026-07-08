Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an emotional and culturally significant address during his Indonesia visit, highlighting the deep civilisational ties between India and Indonesia. Speaking at the launch of the restoration of a nearly 1,200-year-old heritage site linked to Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, PM Modi spoke about his lifelong spiritual connection with Lord Shiva - from Hatkeshwar Mahadev in Vadnagar and Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath and Mahakal. He praised the people of Indonesia for preserving this shared cultural legacy with devotion for centuries and said the country&#039;s air carries the same fragrance of culture that is felt in India. Watch PM Modi&#039;s full message celebrating heritage, faith and the enduring bond between the two nations.