Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, calling it a historic milestone in India’s parliamentary democracy. He said that the idea of women’s reservation had been discussed for decades and should have been implemented earlier to reach greater maturity today. Highlighting India as the “mother of democracy,” Modi emphasized that reforms evolve over time, reflecting the true beauty of democratic systems. The bill aims to strengthen women’s representation in governance and decision-making. His speech underscored the importance of timely reforms and marked a significant step toward empowering women and deepening democratic values in the country.