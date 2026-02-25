India’s drone logistics space takes a big leap as Skye Air begins AI-powered doorstep deliveries in Gurugram. The company has launched autonomous drone operations aimed at transforming last-mile delivery with faster, contactless and tech-driven logistics. The rollout marks a significant step in India’s commercial drone ecosystem, blending artificial intelligence with real-time aerial navigation to improve efficiency and reduce delivery timelines. With regulatory approvals and urban deployment now underway, this move could reshape how e-commerce, quick commerce and essential supplies reach consumers in high-density cities.