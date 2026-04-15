India moves closer to launching commercial seaplane services as SkyHop Aviation successfully completes a test flight at the Ganga Barrage in Rishikesh. The aircraft, a modified De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter fitted with floats, demonstrates seamless take-off and landing on water - marking a major milestone for aviation in India. The development aligns with the vision of Narendra Modi to boost regional connectivity and tourism. With policy support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and incentives for seaplane operations, SkyHop aims to expand services to regions like Lakshadweep and Andaman &amp; Nicobar Islands. The initiative could transform travel by improving access to remote destinations and reducing travel time significantly.