Colab Platforms, a diversified technology company, recently recorded its 60th consecutive trading session hitting an upper circuit limit, reaching Rs. 98 in trade. The small-cap stock, currently trading below Rs. 100, has shown remarkable momentum. This surge follows the company&#039;s announcement of acquiring India One Online, a rapidly growing digital platforms and technology services firm. Colab Platforms has delivered significant multi-bagger returns across various timeframes. The stock jumped 48% in the past month, 167% over three months, and a staggering 500% year-to-date. Over the last year, its value skyrocketed by 1190%, and over a five-year horizon, it provided a staggering 9200% return to investors. Viewers are advised to consult fundamental and financial experts before considering this stock for investment portfolios, as the information is for educational purposes only.