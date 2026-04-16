BJP leader Smriti Z Irani strongly backed the Women Reservation Bill and urged all political parties to support immediate implementation of 33% reservation for women in the next Lok Sabha election. In this speech, she says women already make massive economic and social contributions to India, and now their political participation must also increase. Smriti Irani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for passing the Women Reservation Bill in both Houses after decades of delay. She also highlighted that the BJP had already implemented 33% reservation for women within its own party organization during Rajnath Singh’s tenure. The speech also targets opposition parties, especially Trinamool Congress, accusing them of not openly supporting the bill despite being led by women leaders. Watch this full speech to understand the latest political debate around women empowerment, reservation, BJP strategy, and the future of Indian politics.