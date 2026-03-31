Fresh snowfall has been recorded near the Atal Tunnel in Manali, bringing back winter-like conditions to the region. The sudden spell of snow has led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with visuals showing the area covered in a pristine white layer. The development is attracting tourists while also prompting caution for travellers due to slippery roads and changing weather conditions. Authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure safety and smooth movement in the region. Such weather changes highlight the unpredictable nature of hill climates, especially during transitional seasons in Himachal Pradesh.