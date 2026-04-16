A major aviation incident occurred at Delhi Airport involving a SpiceJet aircraft and a plane from Akasa Air. The SpiceJet B737-700 was taxiing when it collided with another aircraft, causing damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabilizer of the other plane. Following the incident, the SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded for inspection and further investigation. Authorities are assessing the extent of damage and the circumstances that led to the ground occurrence. While no injuries have been reported, the incident raises concerns around ground safety protocols at busy airports like Delhi, highlighting the importance of strict operational vigilance.