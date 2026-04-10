India is emerging as a global innovation powerhouse. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights how the country is witnessing a massive surge in research, development, and startups. India’s R&amp;D expenditure has nearly doubled over the decades, while registered patents have multiplied significantly. From ranking 81st in the Global Innovation Index in 2015 to 38th in 2025, the growth story is driven largely by the country’s youth. Today, India is the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with rapid progress in semiconductors and a bio-economy that has grown over 16 times in 11 years. With ₹1 lakh crore R&amp;D funding and strong support for deep tech startups, the government aims to make India a global innovation hub.