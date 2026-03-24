Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Narendra Modi highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade route for crude oil, gas, and fertilizers. He noted that ship movement has become highly challenging since the onset of the West Asia conflict. Despite these disruptions, India has actively used dialogue and diplomacy to secure alternative supply routes and ensure uninterrupted energy flow. The government’s efforts have already shown results, with multiple shipments of crude oil and LPG reaching India from various countries in recent days. PM Modi reaffirmed that India will continue working proactively to safeguard energy security and maintain stable supply chains amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.