Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani has clarified that Tehran does not intend to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital energy shipping routes. However, he stressed that Iran has the inherent right to maintain peace and security in the waterway, especially amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz handles around 20% of global oil shipments, making it a strategic chokepoint for international energy supply and global markets. Any disruption could cause major oil price spikes and impact economies worldwide. Iran also blamed U.S. military actions and regional instability for the current tensions in the Persian Gulf, while reaffirming its commitment to the principle of freedom of navigation under international maritime law. With the conflict in West Asia intensifying, global attention is now focused on whether the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and how geopolitical tensions could affect global oil supply and security.