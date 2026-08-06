The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled its first Budget for 2026-27, packed with welfare announcements. Finance Minister Marie Wilson announced an 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree for women at the time of their wedding, while children born in government hospitals will receive a 1-gram gold ring under a separate scheme. College students will get free laptops, and school students will receive bicycles with helmets and bottle holders. The government has also set an ambitious target of transforming Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. Here&#039;s a quick breakdown of the biggest announcements from the state&#039;s maiden budget and what they could mean for citizens.