Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said India is a nation of AI optimists, driven by its proven digital public infrastructure. He highlighted India’s massive digital identity network covering 1.4 billion people and a payments interface powering nearly half of global transactions as examples of scale execution. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Chandrasekaran emphasized that AI is being treated as a strategic national capability. Through initiatives like the Semicon India program and the India AI Mission, India is aligning the entire technology stack — from chips and systems to clean energy and applications. With reforms supporting sustainable energy and innovation, he said India aims to build AI with trust, resilience and long-term global competitiveness.