Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran outlines a major strategic push by Tata Motors with new investments in hydrogen technology at its J&amp;K plant. Calling it a “future-ready” move, he emphasized that the scope of this technology goes beyond India, with global potential and strong R&amp;D backing. Alongside hydrogen, Tata is exploring opportunities in knowledge-based industries in partnership with the state government. A dedicated expert group will identify new areas of development, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. This marks a significant step in Tata’s vision to drive next-generation mobility and technological leadership while contributing to regional development.