At the BT Golf 2025–26 Hyderabad edition, Telangana Minister &amp; Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin praised the tournament's organisation and congratulated participants. In his address, he highlighted the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, calling it a crucial step in the state's journey toward a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion vision for 2047. Azharuddin credited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for driving an ambitious economic roadmap and urged business leaders, corporates and industry stakeholders to participate in the summit on December 8–9 at Bharat Ujjain City. He said the event would showcase Telangana's development vision and future opportunities. Watch his full speech from BT Golf Hyderabad.