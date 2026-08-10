A 109-year-old receipt found in India might lead to a massive payout from the UK government. In 1917, during World War I, a wealthy Indian trader loaned Rs 35,000 to the British war effort. Today, that original document is held by his grandson, Vivek Ruthia. When adjusted for modern gold prices, that historic loan is now valued at over Rs 10 crore! After a century of silence, the UK Debt Management Office has finally responded, officially requesting the original documents for review. While this is a major breakthrough, Vivek insists the struggle is no longer just about the money; it’s a matter of pride and principle. Will the UK finally settle this century-old debt? Stay tuned for updates!