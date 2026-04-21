After 15 years leading Apple, Tim Cook is officially stepping down as CEO on September 1st, marking the end of one of the most important eras in tech history. Taking over is John Ternus, the longtime Apple executive and engineer who helped create the iPad, Mac, and Apple’s revolutionary M-series chips. But Ternus is stepping into the role at a difficult time. Apple is facing massive pressure in the AI race as companies like Google, OpenAI, and Nvidia push ahead with powerful new technology. Can John Ternus bring Apple back to the top? Will Apple finally respond with a major AI strategy, or is the company already falling behind? In this video, we break down who John Ternus is, why Tim Cook is leaving, and what this leadership change means for Apple’s future.