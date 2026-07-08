U.S. President Donald Trump has described Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a &quot;nice person&quot; but said their relationship has soured over Italy&#039;s refusal to support Washington during the Iran conflict. Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump claimed Meloni declined to get involved in the Strait of Hormuz issue, saying it disappointed him and strained bilateral ties. His remarks come amid growing tensions between the two leaders following earlier public disagreements. Watch the full video to know what Trump said, why he criticised Meloni, and what this could mean for U.S.-Italy relations and NATO unity.