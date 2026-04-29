A strong and assertive statement from former US President Donald Trump is making headlines. Speaking on the Middle East situation, Trump claimed that the United States has “militarily defeated” its opponent and made it clear that the country will never allow them to possess nuclear weapons. Emphasizing America’s strategic position, he also mentioned that King Charles III shares a similar stance. The remark signals a firm geopolitical message on security and nuclear non-proliferation. The statement has sparked widespread reactions, with global audiences closely watching the evolving dynamics in the region. As tensions remain high, Trump’s comments underline the importance of military strength and diplomatic alignment in addressing global threats and maintaining stability.