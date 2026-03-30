Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran are proceeding well, claiming the country has agreed to send 20 boats of oil through the Hormuz Strait as what he described as a tribute or sign of respect. Trump stated his administration destroyed many targets in Iran today, including naval and air force installations. He acknowledged the United States is negotiating both directly and indirectly with Iran through emissaries. Trump referenced his previous termination of the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under Barack Obama, calling it one of the dumbest deals the country ever made. He claimed that without his action, Iran would currently possess nuclear weapons. Trump said his administration conducted attacks with B-2 bombers to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capability. Despite expressing optimism about reaching a deal, Trump cautioned that negotiations with Iran are unpredictable, noting a pattern of having to use military force against the country.