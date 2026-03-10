U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment after Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Trump said the decision could lead to “more of the same problems for the country,” signalling concerns in Washington about the direction of Iran’s leadership. The remarks come as global attention focuses on the political transition in Iran, with analysts debating what the new leadership could mean for regional stability, geopolitics and relations with the West.