Donald Trump defended the secrecy around U.S. strikes on Iran by invoking the Pearl Harbor attack during a meeting with Sanae Takaichi. Responding to questions on why allies were not informed, Trump said the element of surprise was crucial, adding a controversial remark referencing Japan’s past. The comment created an awkward diplomatic moment, with visible discomfort from the Japanese side. The episode has sparked debate over diplomatic sensitivity, historical context, and U.S. communication strategy with key allies during military operations.