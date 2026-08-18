India’s voter ID system has found support from a senior U.S. official. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said U.S. President Donald Trump is right in calling for a voter ID requirement in America, pointing to India as an example. Gor highlighted India’s massive voter turnout, noting that over 660 million people voted and less than 1% voted by mail, according to his remarks. He said voter ID is vital and should not be viewed as a partisan issue. The comments come amid Trump’s push for stronger voter identification requirements in the United States. Gor’s remarks have put India’s election process and voter identification system firmly in the spotlight, while adding another talking point to the broader India-U.S. political conversation. Watch the full clip for his comments.