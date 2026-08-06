Donald Trump’s Iran warning has intensified global attention as the U.S. president pushes Tehran toward a nuclear agreement. Trump said he would prefer to make a deal because he does not want people killed, while claiming the United States had been prepared for what he described as its biggest attack since World War II. According to Trump, Iranian officials contacted the U.S. and requested negotiations before later denying that they had done so. He argued that Iran respects American military power and repeated his central demand: Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Recent reporting also indicates that Washington and Tehran have held negotiations, even as Trump continues to warn that Iran could face major military action if diplomacy fails. This video examines Trump’s full statement, his claim about the planned military operation, the latest U.S.-Iran negotiations, and what a possible nuclear agreement could mean for the Middle East. It also explores whether the rhetoric signals an imminent deal or another dangerous escalation. Like the video, share your opinion in the comments, and subscribe for breaking updates on US politics, Iran, global conflicts, business, and international affairs.