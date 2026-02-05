The Tucker Carlson Network, Founder - Tucker Carlson speaks candidly about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him one of the most consequential leaders of our time. Drawing parallels with other global figures, Carlson says Modi stands apart as a “real person” and a historic leader on whom books will be written. He highlights how rare it is to live in an era shaped by strong personalities and admits his deep interest in understanding Modi’s leadership and India’s rise. Carlson also expresses his desire to interview the Indian Prime Minister, praising his impact, authority, and global stature. The remarks underline how PM Modi is increasingly viewed not just as India’s leader, but as a defining figure in global politics today.