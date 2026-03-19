USA Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard delivered a stark warning during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, saying the intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan are developing missile systems that could place the US homeland within range. In one of the most closely watched lines from the 2026 threat assessment, Gabbard said total missile threats to the homeland could rise from more than 3,000 today to over 16,000 by 2035. She also flagged Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile development as a potential pathway to future ICBM capability and said Iran could pursue a militarily viable ICBM before 2035 if it chose to do so. This statement is likely to intensify debate over nuclear deterrence, missile defense, South Asia security, and America’s evolving strategic competition with rival states. Watch the full clip and analysis for what this means for US national security and global stability.