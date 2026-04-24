At the Cyber Security India Expo, Akshay Yadava said the concept of “Zero Trust” has become central to the UIDAI’s digital security approach. He stressed that verifying an entity’s identity and credentials is critical for secure digital transactions and trusted online presence. The Unique Identification Authority of India also highlighted its broader trust architecture, allowing businesses to use Aadhaar-based authentication and offline verification systems beyond simple OTP verification. Yadava said organizations can now integrate multi-factor authentication into onboarding and service delivery processes to strengthen cybersecurity and improve user verification standards.