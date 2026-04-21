Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are back in focus as the United Nations raises serious concerns over restrictions and rising maritime incidents. United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized the need for full restoration of freedom of navigation, warning that global trade and stability could be at risk. The situation has turned volatile after reports of a US naval blockade and Iran’s retaliation threats. The uncertainty is already impacting global markets, with oil and fertilizer prices seeing sharp fluctuations. The UN has also cautioned against targeting civilian infrastructure, stressing that no military objective justifies such actions. With ceasefire hopes hanging by a thread, the world is closely watching how this geopolitical flashpoint unfolds.