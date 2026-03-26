Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the launch of a Centre of Excellence in Gorakhpur in collaboration with Tata Technologies. The initiative is being developed at Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPIT) and aims to equip youth with future-ready skills. The centre will feature world-class labs in Artificial Intelligence, robotics, drone technology, cyber security, space technology and 3D printing. The CoE is expected to become a major innovation and skill development hub for eastern Uttar Pradesh. The official inauguration is proposed for April 15. The move is part of the state’s broader push to boost technical education, innovation and employment opportunities for young professionals.