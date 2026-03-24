European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen has highlighted the urgent need for a critical minerals partnership with Australia to reduce Europe’s dependence on China. Speaking in Canberra, she warned that global dependencies-whether on Russian energy or Chinese imports-can be weaponised. The European Union is now actively diversifying supply chains, especially in key resources where China holds dominance. A landmark EU-Australia trade deal aims to remove tariffs on critical minerals, strengthening strategic ties in the Indo-Pacific. This move reflects a broader shift in global trade dynamics, as Europe seeks resilience and autonomy in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, while reducing risks linked to over-reliance on a single supplier like China.