Speaking exclusively at the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor said artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the global economy and nations that adopt the technology effectively will drive the next wave of innovation and growth. Gor highlighted that the decision to host the Global AI Summit in India reflects the deepening technology partnership between the two countries. He stressed that leadership in AI is not only about building powerful systems but also about how those technologies are used and who benefits from them. The U.S. envoy said Washington encourages partner nations to pursue strategic autonomy while embracing advanced AI capabilities. He noted that collaboration through American AI technology stacks could help countries access cutting-edge innovation while ensuring sensitive data remains within national borders.