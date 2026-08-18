India-U.S. economic ties have “unbelievable” potential, says U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. In this candid conversation, Gor highlights the growing opportunities for Indian companies investing in America and U.S. businesses expanding in India. He says such investments create jobs in both countries and calls the relationship a powerful economic engine. Gor also points to the intense business engagement at the U.S. Embassy, citing meetings with Meta, Netflix and Rolls-Royce in a single day. He stresses the need for predictable taxation, stable regulations, stronger intellectual property protection and trust-based engagement on technology flows. Gor also highlights India’s growing importance in generic pharmaceuticals and energy, saying the U.S. trusts India as a key partner. Watch the full byte for his take on the India-U.S. business opportunity.