Speaking exclusively at the India Today Conclave 2026, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor addressed the uncertainty surrounding the Indo-U.S. trade agreement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the AIPA framework. Despite the legal hurdle, Gor expressed firm confidence that the deal remains on track, noting that the President retains multiple tools, including Section 301, to uphold bilateral commitments. Describing the relationship as a &quot;win-win,&quot; Gor highlighted India’s explosive growth and the mutual need for cooperation in AI, energy, and aviation. He emphasized that the deal is not one-sided but a strategic necessity to meet India’s infrastructure and technology demands. The Ambassador reassured stakeholders that the U.S. fully expects both nations to honor the historic partnership.