India is closely monitoring rising geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump announced a 5-day postponement of proposed military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. Responding to the development, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation. The delay in potential US military action could signal a brief window for diplomacy amid heightened uncertainty in West Asia. Global markets and energy supply chains remain sensitive to such developments, with oil prices and investor sentiment reacting sharply. India, being a major energy importer, is particularly attentive to any escalation or de-escalation in the region as the situation continues to unfold.