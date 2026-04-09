Amid global disruptions and war-led uncertainty, India’s basmati rice sector is defying expectations. Contrary to fears, wholesale prices have surged beyond pre-war levels, signaling strong demand. As a staple commodity, rice continues to find alternate trade routes, with Turkey’s Mersin port emerging as a key transit hub for shipments to Iraq and Iran. The crisis has triggered hoarding across Middle Eastern markets, pushing demand even higher and turning the market in favor of sellers. While exporters face challenges like higher freight costs and lack of insurance, those willing to take risks are seeing exceptional profit opportunities. Backed by government support, India’s rice export ecosystem remains resilient, showcasing how essential commodities thrive even in times of global uncertainty.