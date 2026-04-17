In a major crackdown, Customs officials intercepted a suspected boat off the Valsad coastline and uncovered a large-scale liquor smuggling operation. During routine sea patrolling, officers stopped the vessel near Kolak coast and discovered 555 boxes containing over 18,600 bottles of Indian-made liquor, valued at more than ₹50 lakh. The consignment was allegedly being smuggled from Daman into Gujarat. Eight individuals involved in the operation have been detained. The seized goods, along with the boat, have been handed over to Gujarat Police for further legal action. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to trace the network behind the smuggling racket. This operation highlights increased vigilance along India’s coastal routes.