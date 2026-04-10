Disturbing surveillance footage captures the exact moment a powerful strike hits a busy street in Kayfoun, central Lebanon. The explosion, which occurred on April 8, killed six people and injured 13, according to local reports. The video shows normal traffic movement seconds before a sudden blast turns the area into chaos. This attack is part of one of the heaviest waves of strikes in the region, escalating tensions further. Iran has warned of retaliation and signaled that peace talks may be at risk amid rising hostilities. Visual verification through satellite imagery and ground reports confirms the location and scale of destruction. The footage highlights the devastating human cost of the ongoing conflict.