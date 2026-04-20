In a candid moment during his campaign in Jhargram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused to enjoy a cone of jhalmuri at a roadside stall, creating a viral moment beyond politics. The brief stop at College Mor came after a public rally, as the Prime Minister interacted with locals, including women and children gathered around. He was seen sharing the snack and engaging warmly with the crowd, highlighting a lighter, personal side during a high-energy election campaign. The moment, set in the politically significant Junglemahal region, quickly gained traction online, blending grassroots connect with campaign optics and drawing attention across social media platforms.