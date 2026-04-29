Joby Aviation has officially launched its first point-to-point electric air taxi test flights in New York City, marking a major milestone in the future of urban transportation. In this groundbreaking footage, Joby’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) departs from JFK Airport and lands across Manhattan’s heliport network, showcasing how commuters could soon travel from JFK to Midtown or Lower Manhattan in under 10 minutes. Backed by Delta Air Lines and operating under the FAA’s pilot program, Joby’s New York trials are a crucial step toward commercial approval of flying taxis in the United States. As cities worldwide race toward sustainable, traffic-free transportation, Joby’s success could redefine airport commutes forever. This video explores the aircraft’s performance, certification progress, acoustic advantages, and what this means for the global air mobility industry. Watch the full test flight and see how New York could become the center of the air taxi revolution.